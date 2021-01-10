-
Paralysed by snowstorm, Spain sends out Covid-19 vaccine and food convoys - 7 hours ago
-
Israel: Netanyahu gets 2nd COVID vaccine jab, says all Israelis could be vaccinated by April - 7 hours ago
-
US ends curbs on contacts with Taiwan in move expected to draw Beijing’s ire - 8 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions as BLM, Trump supporters face off in Pacific Beach - 8 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Search and rescue efforts underway at suspected Sriwijaya Air crash site - 8 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Debris, human remains recovered from suspected crash site of Sriwijaya Air - 8 hours ago
-
UK: Scuffles break out as police arrest anti-lockdown protesters at London demo - 8 hours ago
-
COVID-19: UK healthcare workers face mental health crisis - 8 hours ago
-
UN warns over Latin America’s hunger crisis - 8 hours ago
-
“All we can do is cry” – Relative of passengers on board Sriwijaya Air plane feared to have crashed - 8 hours ago
Paralysed by snowstorm, Spain sends out Covid-19 vaccine and food convoys
The Spanish government will send convoys carrying the Covid-19 vaccine and food supplies on Sunday to areas cut off by Storm Filomena, which brought the heaviest snowfall in decades across central Spain and killed four people.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en