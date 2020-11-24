Paris migrant camp dismantled: Police used tear gas against asylum seekers

Authorities have removed a new camp just a week after hundreds of #migrants were left homeless in the French capital. #Police used tear gas to drive the inhabitants out and decried an “illegal occupation of public space.” Nikolaï Posner, of NGO Utopia 56 was present.

