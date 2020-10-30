Parisians flee city as lockdown kicks in

Streets of the French capital were on Thursday gridlocked as Parisians sought to escape the city before lockdown measures kicked in across the country. However, for some residents in smaller towns, the influx of people from big cities in unwelcome.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en