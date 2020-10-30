-
Parisians flee city as lockdown kicks in - 6 hours ago
-
New Zealand legalises euthanasia, but not recreational marijuana - 6 hours ago
-
France knife attack: Country in a fierce debate over role of Islam - 6 hours ago
-
Live from Nice after deadly knife attack leaves three dead - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protest over Prophet Muhammad caricature erupts in Beirut - 6 hours ago
-
Threat to Antarctica: Scientists press for protected marine park - 6 hours ago
-
Former felon voting rights: Ex-criminals face complex restrictions - 6 hours ago
-
Argentina evictions: Squatters forced off land and left homeless - 6 hours ago
-
This is how ‘inclusive’ art & artifacts are keeping museums relevant - 6 hours ago
-
Trump, Biden converge on Florida: US election news - 6 hours ago
Parisians flee city as lockdown kicks in
Streets of the French capital were on Thursday gridlocked as Parisians sought to escape the city before lockdown measures kicked in across the country. However, for some residents in smaller towns, the influx of people from big cities in unwelcome.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en