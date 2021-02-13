Share
Patrols in the US to stop violence against Asian Americans

about 1 hour ago

This is supposed to be a time of Lunar New Year celebrations for most Asian communities worldwide, but attacks are rising against Asian Americans in the United States.
Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds has this report.
Warning: Some viewers may find some of the images disturbing.
