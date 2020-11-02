Peru celebrates reopening of Machu Pichu

Peru is celebrating the reopening of Machu Pichu, the country’s most famous tourist site closed for eight months due to the coronavirus. For safety reasons, only 675 tourists will be allowed in to the ancient city, around 30 percent capacity of its pre-pandemic number.

