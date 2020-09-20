Peru: Police officers drafted in to teach children at village with limited internet

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Several police officers were seen giving supplementary lessons to school children at a self-organised classroom in the Peruvian district of San Jeronimo, Andahuaylas province, on Friday.

The pupils are not able to attend COVID-enforced virtual classes, due to limited internet access in the village, which is why several officers from the San Jeronimo police station have been roped in to teach maths classes and other subjects to about 80 children of different ages.

The local community does not have its own school, with children before the COVID-19 pandemic being required to walk up to an hour to get to the nearest school.

“The lack of internet here makes it impossible for these children to have classes like other urban communities that have virtual classes and that is why we are present in this town to be able to complement various topics such as mathematics, language,” explained captain of the National Police of Peru at San Jeronimo Police Station, Jorge Luis Hernandez Diaz, who is organising classes for these children up to two-three times a week with six other officers.

“The police officers who work in the community police section prepare their classes in advance to be able to reach children with various topics,” he added.

Reportedly, the notebooks, paints, gifts, drinks and chocolates that are delivered regularly are acquired by the same police personnel who are said donate a part of their monthly salary to help and support these children.

