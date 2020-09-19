Peru president survives Congress impeachment vote

Peru’s president has survived an impeachment vote in Congress.

Martin Vizcarra denied corruption and interfering in an investigation into government contracts awarded to a friend.

Al Jazeera’s Mariana Sanchez reports from the capital, Lima.

