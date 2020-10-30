-
Peru: Protesters demand government allows full withdrawal of pension contributions
Workers who contribute to the private pension system (AFP), the national pension system (ONP) and debtors grouped in the Association of Financial Debtors (ADEF), took to the streets of Lima to protest against the government of President Martin Vizcarra and to demand support amidst the economic problems they are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday.
Footage shows demonstrators holding signs and banners as they gather in the San Martin Plaza trying to reach the Peruvian Congress, blocked by police, who used water cannons to disperse the crowds.
“We want to pay, but what is fair. There is a law, the 1,315 bill, that they are not respecting. In the case of a fortuitous event or force majeure, which means, in the case of a global pandemic, that no one has worked, you have the right not to pay because you have no income, no work,” said one of ADEF’s members.
The group demands that the Peruvian government allow the withdrawal of 100 percent of their contributions to the pension system and that the state pay the interest on their debts before they are forgiven.
The Peruvian Congress approved the partial withdrawal contributions to pension fund managed by the State.
