Peru: Water cannon used at demo in support of President Vizcarra

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Lima to show their support for President Martin Vizcarra and to reject the motion for a vacancy because of the permanent moral incapacity being debated in Congress, on Friday. A water cannon was seen being deployed to disperse the crowds.

The Peruvian Congress was seen heavily guarded by police with Vizcarra’s supporters seen marching to the Palace of Justice in Lima.

“The lawyer, in my opinion, has been quite clear. Unlike the opinion I am hearing from some colleagues, for me, it has been quite clear. What is clear is that the investigations will continue,” said Congressman Rennan Espinoza.

Daniel Urrestri, a congressman from the Podemos party said that “it is a shame that the president has come, tried to victimize himself and then left.”

The case against the Peruvian president originated from alleged coordination with his aides to respond falsely due to criticism after the hiring of singer Richard Swing by the Ministry of Culture.

The Peruvian Congress requires at least 87 votes out of 130 from the members of Parliament to remove President Vizcarra, who took office after Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned in 2018.

Daniel Urrestri, Congressman from Podemos party (Spanish): "I only think that it is a shame that the president came, tried to victimize himself and then left."

Rennan Espinoza, Congressman (Spanish): "It was an interesting surprise that the President of the Republic came to Congress to say what he thought. The [President's] lawyer, in my opinion, has been quite clear. Unlike the opinion I am hearing from some colleagues, for me, it has been quite clear. What is clear is that the investigations are going to continue. There is a proposal to form an ad-hoc committee, especially for this case if the Supervisory Commission does not do so and the prosecution continues to do its work. The President has expressed this again. He is prepared to give all the statements now."

Luis Antonio Cuba, farmers' representative from Ayacucho (Spanish): "Unfortunately this is political jealousy. Because the President of the Republic in due course has dissolved the Congress. Therefore now this is the revenge of all the congressmen, those who are at this moment in the Congress of the Republic."

