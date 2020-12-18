Peru: You better watch out, you better not cry, Santa cop is coming to town

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A Peruvian police drugs-squad raided a house with undercover officers dressed as Santa Claus and a Christmas elf on Sunday in Lima.

Officers uncovered a bag of marijuana, packages of cocaine, a pistol, ammunition, and balaclavas in the suspect’s home.

Footage highlights detective Claus and his elf coming through the suspect’s door and detaining him, before showing the suspect video they have, allegedly portraying him selling drugs outside a school.

“We were able to successfully complete an important intervention here in the district of Villa el Salvador, based on information we received via WhatsApp. We had information that in this area there was activity regarding the micro commerce of drugs,” confirmed one police officer on the scene.

According to local police reports, the Christmas-themed raid helped in the arrest of the alleged head of the ‘Los Flaquis’ drug gang as well as four more suspects.

“The drugs were not only marijuana, but also packages of cocaine. We also found a firearm, it was a pistol with an eradicated serial number with four bullets. The most surprising things were the balaclavas and the gloves, which makes us think they were planning some sort of crime like a robbery or an assault,” the police officer explained.

Peru’s police force has used similar techniques during raids in the past. Previously, police had dressed up as homeless people and street cleaners for an element of surprise during undercover raids.

