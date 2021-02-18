-
Peruvian police use force to stop migrant caravan crossing
Peruvian police has pushed back forcefully to stop a caravan of migrants and refugees as they tried to enter the country.
The group is fleeing from neighbouring Brazil where the COVID-19 pandemic has left many sick and without jobs.
Peru usually has an open-arms policy but now local authorities say the foreign ministries of Brazil and Peru must find a quick solution because those migrants are already living in dire conditions.
Al Jazeera’s Mariana Sanchez reports from Lima, Peru.
