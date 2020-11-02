-
Moldova launches presidential runoff - 14 mins ago
-
LIVE: Merkel holds press conference as Germany goes into partial lockdown (ORIGINAL) - 17 mins ago
-
Guatemala: Giant kites flown to honour the dead on All Saints” Day - 21 mins ago
-
Philippines: Strong rain and wind in Quezon as Typhoon Goni batters country - 38 mins ago
-
Chinese manufactruing index hits 10 year high | DW News - 60 mins ago
-
Emmanuel Macron: Free speech is much broader than mere cartoons | Talk to Al Jazeera - about 1 hour ago
-
French economy minister moves to quell retailer rage - about 1 hour ago
-
FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus - about 1 hour ago
-
Analysis: the tensest US election in recent history - about 1 hour ago
-
‘Year of terror’ for journalists in Iraq - about 1 hour ago
Philippines: Strong rain and wind in Quezon as Typhoon Goni batters country
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A torrential rain accompanied with strong wing was seen in Quezon’s San Francisco municipality on Monday, as Typhoon Goni batters the Philippines.
Power supplies were cut in 10 towns after the typhoon toppled trees in Quezon.
Strong winds and rains, floods and power outages are reported as this year’s most powerful storm is barrelling across the country.
Video ID: 20201102-024
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201102-024
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly