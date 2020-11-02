Philippines: Strong rain and wind in Quezon as Typhoon Goni batters country

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A torrential rain accompanied with strong wing was seen in Quezon’s San Francisco municipality on Monday, as Typhoon Goni batters the Philippines.

Power supplies were cut in 10 towns after the typhoon toppled trees in Quezon.

Strong winds and rains, floods and power outages are reported as this year’s most powerful storm is barrelling across the country.

Video ID: 20201102-024

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201102-024

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly