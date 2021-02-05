Pioneers in the Desert: A Tech-Infused Road Trip

In this special episode of Hello World, best-selling author and Bloomberg Businessweek journalist Ashlee Vance goes on a RV road trip through California in the midst of a pandemic and sweeping forest fires. Along the way, he hangs out with a Tesla co-founder who wants to recycle all the world’s batteries, some robotic farmers, a test pilot who almost lost his life and desert space-geeks building a lunar lander.

