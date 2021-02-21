Please welcome the first clone of a US endangered species, the black-footed ferret

Scientists have cloned the first U.S. endangered species, a black-footed ferret duplicated from the genes of an animal that died over 30 years ago.

The slinky predator named Elizabeth Ann was born in a Colorado facility Dec. 10 and announced Thursday.

Elizabeth Ann is a genetic copy of a ferret named Willa who died in 1988 and whose remains were frozen in the early days of DNA technology.

