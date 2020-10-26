-
Grey Seal Cam • Best of British Wildlife 🦔 26.10.2020 🐿 BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Cameroon blames separatists for school massacre of children - 4 hours ago
-
Thailand: Thousands of protesters march to German embassy in Bangkok - 4 hours ago
-
Thailand: Protesters rally outside German embassy to demand probe into king’s activities - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Rival groups face off in DC as Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation vote nears - 4 hours ago
-
Turkey: Erdogan calls on Turks to boycott French goods - 4 hours ago
-
Angela Merkel is reportedly considering a nationwide ‘lockdown light’ in Germany - 4 hours ago
-
Germany: Government spokesperson describes Erdogan’s comments on Macron as “absolutely unacceptable” - 4 hours ago
-
Poland: Demonstrators block traffic in Warsaw over near-total abortion ban - 4 hours ago
-
Chile: Celebrations after constitutional referendum end with clashes in Valparaiso - 4 hours ago
Poland: Demonstrators block traffic in Warsaw over near-total abortion ban
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Scores of demonstrators blocked streets and roads in Warsaw on Monday, to protest the Polish government’s latest decision to tighten abortion regulations in the country.
Hundreds of people could be seen disrupting rush-hour traffic in the Polish capital, holding pro-abortion rights banners and chanting slogans.
“I wish I could abort my government”, read one protester’s sign.
Poland has been rocked by protests against the tightened restrictions for five days. Protesters have been angered by Thursday’s constitutional court ruling that deemed nearly all abortions illegal, except in cases of incest, rape, or danger to the mother’s life.
Video ID: 20201026-042
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201026-042
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly