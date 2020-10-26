Poland: Demonstrators block traffic in Warsaw over near-total abortion ban

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Scores of demonstrators blocked streets and roads in Warsaw on Monday, to protest the Polish government’s latest decision to tighten abortion regulations in the country.

Hundreds of people could be seen disrupting rush-hour traffic in the Polish capital, holding pro-abortion rights banners and chanting slogans.

“I wish I could abort my government”, read one protester’s sign.

Poland has been rocked by protests against the tightened restrictions for five days. Protesters have been angered by Thursday’s constitutional court ruling that deemed nearly all abortions illegal, except in cases of incest, rape, or danger to the mother’s life.

