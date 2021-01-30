Poland: Protests against anti-abortion law continue in Warsaw

-
Around two thousand protesters took to the streets of Warsaw for the third night on Friday to protest a near-total ban on abortion which came into effect on Wednesday.
The crowd gathered in Warsaw city centre to protest against the ruling with some demonstrators holding LGBT flags and signs denouncing the ban.
The ruling, which was first announced by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal in October, bans all abortions except in cases of rape and incest and when the mother’s life or health is at risk.
