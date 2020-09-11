Police killing sparks riots across Colombia that leave seven dead

In Colombia, the death toll from protests against the police has risen to at least 10 people.

People were outraged after a father of two was repeatedly tasered while being arrested.

He later died.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from the capital.

