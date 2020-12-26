Share
Police say Nashville explosion was an ‘intentional act’ | DW News

4 hours ago

Police in Nashville Tennessee say they believe an explosion that rocked the downtown area was an ‘intentional act.’ At least three people were injured and there was widespread damage after a motor home exploded in the early hours of Christmas morning. Police in Nashville say investigators are looking into possible human remains found near the site of the blast.

