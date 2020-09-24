-
Anger as no officers directly charged for Breonna Taylor death - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19: Spain sees highest youth unemployment rate in EU as pandemic hits hard - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protests in Louisville after officers in Breonna Taylor case avoid homicide charges - 2 hours ago
-
Police shot during Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, Kentucky - 2 hours ago
-
State-of-the-art cleaning robots make spotless debut at London station - 3 hours ago
-
UN: Lebanese President Aoun calls on world to support reconstruction of Beirut - 3 hours ago
-
Russian bombers take to Belarus skies during joint drills - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Trump refuses to commit to peaceful power transfer if he loses November election - 3 hours ago
-
Iconic French singer and actress Juliette Gréco dies at 93 - 5 hours ago
-
Kenya’s top judge demands dissolution of parliament over lack of women lawmakers - 10 hours ago
Police shot during Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, Kentucky
Angry protesters demanded justice for Breonna Taylor in cities across the United States on Wednesday after charges were filed against only one policeman involved in the controversial fatal shooting of the 26-year-old black woman, whose name has become a rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en