-
Bulgaria awaits COVID-19 vaccine delivery as new cases rise - about 1 hour ago
-
Polish ex-pats scramble to return home before UK travel ban - 2 hours ago
-
EU fishers still hopeful of compromise on UK fishing rights - 2 hours ago
-
UK in crisis amid EU travel ban and mutated coronavirus rampaging unchecked - 2 hours ago
-
Five ways to become a citizen scientist and help save the planet - 4 hours ago
-
Germany: Perpetrator of anti-semitic attack in Halle gets life in prison - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds weekly press briefing in Berlin in light of new strain of COVID-19 - 4 hours ago
-
Hopeful Spanish eye jackpot from world’s ‘largest’ lottery - 4 hours ago
-
EU nations ban UK travel due to new COVID variant - 4 hours ago
-
New hacking scams – Here’s how to avoid them - 4 hours ago
Polish ex-pats scramble to return home before UK travel ban
Poland will suspend all flights with the UK from midnight on Monday, with airlines scheduling extra capacity to return stranded Poles before Christmas. FRANCE 24 correspondent Matthew Day says while the situation is improving in Poland, the country will nonetheless be tightening Covid-19 measures from December 28.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en