Polish ex-pats scramble to return home before UK travel ban

Poland will suspend all flights with the UK from midnight on Monday, with airlines scheduling extra capacity to return stranded Poles before Christmas. FRANCE 24 correspondent Matthew Day says while the situation is improving in Poland, the country will nonetheless be tightening Covid-19 measures from December 28.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en