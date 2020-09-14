-
Israel imposes second national lockdown - 7 hours ago
-
‘Touching’ French ad campaign highlights need for social distancing - 7 hours ago
-
TikTok sale: Oracle poised to become US partner - 7 hours ago
-
Belarus’s Lukashenko to meet Putin as unrest enters sixth week - 7 hours ago
-
Politics of water: Difficult talks continue on Africa’s largest dam - 7 hours ago
-
What can we expect from the EU-China virtual summit? - 8 hours ago
-
Argentina: Hundreds wave national flags at Buenos Aires protest against Fernandez govt - 8 hours ago
-
Nadiya’s insane strawberry cupcake recipe! – BBC - 8 hours ago
-
Splashing the cash: A historic €750 billion EU Covid-19 recovery plan - 8 hours ago
-
Lesbos migrants fear detention in new refugee camp | DW News - 8 hours ago
Politics of water: Difficult talks continue on Africa’s largest dam
As Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam nears completion, there are fears that Ethiopia will control too much of north-east Africa’s water. Around 90 percent of water flowing into the River Nile passes through Ethiopia and the dam raises fears about the water supply for Sudan and Egypt downstream. Ethiopia, where 65 million people live without electricity, is set to benefit. This Monday the parties are meeting again to continue 10 years of difficult talks in a bid to reach an agreement. We spoke to Ashok Swain, UNESCO Chair of International Water Cooperation from Uppsala University.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en