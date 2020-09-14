Politics of water: Difficult talks continue on Africa’s largest dam

As Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam nears completion, there are fears that Ethiopia will control too much of north-east Africa’s water. Around 90 percent of water flowing into the River Nile passes through Ethiopia and the dam raises fears about the water supply for Sudan and Egypt downstream. Ethiopia, where 65 million people live without electricity, is set to benefit. This Monday the parties are meeting again to continue 10 years of difficult talks in a bid to reach an agreement. We spoke to Ashok Swain, UNESCO Chair of International Water Cooperation from Uppsala University.

