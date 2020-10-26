Share
0 0 0 0

Pomp and caution as El Gouna Film Festival opens in Egypt

42 mins ago

The festival will screen 65 films, including 11 world premieres, and feature multiple workshops and panels.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/10/24/pomp-and-caution-as-el-gouna-film-festival-opens

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World

Leave a Comment