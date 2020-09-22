Pop stars risking their careers for all-access documentaries? – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

In the age of Instagram, what is the function of the feature-length pop doc? And just how revealing can it be? Simran Hans explores why global superstars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, MIA and Lady Gaga are handing over the camera and turning to the format of the all-access documentary.

