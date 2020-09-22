-
Zarie Sibony, survivor of the Hyper Cacher attack - 3 hours ago
Venice in times of Covid-19 - 3 hours ago
LIVE: WHO’s Kluge and WHO Representative for Russia Vujnovic hold joint presser in Moscow - 3 hours ago
Belongings of Holocaust survivor behind “The Pianist” movie go for auction in Warsaw - 3 hours ago
UK’s Johnson urges Britons to ‘work from home’ amid surge in Covid-19 cases - 3 hours ago
China: “Great expectations” says Beijing as 500-day countdown to Winter Olympics kicks off - 3 hours ago
EU Drug Report 2020: Party pills out of fashion, online dealing and over-50s overdose spike - 4 hours ago
Russia: WHO”s Europe director thanks Moscow for developing COVID-19 vaccine - 4 hours ago
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves - 5 hours ago
Pop stars risking their careers for all-access documentaries? – BBC - 5 hours ago
In the age of Instagram, what is the function of the feature-length pop doc? And just how revealing can it be? Simran Hans explores why global superstars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, MIA and Lady Gaga are handing over the camera and turning to the format of the all-access documentary.
