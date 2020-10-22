-
Human rights abuses ‘soared’ under Egypt’s President el-Sisi - 18 hours ago
-
Iraq’s Anbar province struggles to rebuild after ISIL - 18 hours ago
-
Dutch police use tear gas, water cannons after third night of violent riots against Covid-19 curfew - 18 hours ago
-
Covid-19 cases spike again in France, as officials show concern over variants becoming dominant - 18 hours ago
-
US Republicans scale down Donald Trump criticism as Senate to debate second impeachment trial - 18 hours ago
-
Egypt marks 10 years of revolution without freedom or trials for political prisoners: F24 report - 18 hours ago
-
Brazil marks two years of mining disaster that killed hundreds - 18 hours ago
-
Manuscript dictated by Napoleon Bonapart describing Austerlitz battle to hit auctions in France - 18 hours ago
-
Chaos as Indian farmers enter Delhi’s Red Fort, clash with police - 18 hours ago
-
Protesting farmers overshadow India’s Republic Day parade | DW News - 19 hours ago
Pope expresses support for same-sex civil union laws in new documentary
Pope Francis says in a film released on Wednesday that homosexuals should be protected by civil union laws, in some of the clearest language he has used on the rights of gay people.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en