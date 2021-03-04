-
Dolly Parton wants you to get that ‘vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacci-i-ine’ | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Singapore’s Infected Dorms | People and Power - 9 hours ago
-
UK and four nations to fast-track COVID-19 vaccines modified to combat new variants - 10 hours ago
-
Covid death rate 10 times higher in countries with high obesity | DW News - 10 hours ago
-
EU’s top court rules Spanish fooball clubs received illegal state aid - 10 hours ago
-
European Commission’s proposal for pay transparency measures - 10 hours ago
-
Protests, mourning as world condemns Myanmar crackdown - 10 hours ago
-
Pope Francis set for three-day visit to Iraq - 10 hours ago
-
China set for its largest political meeting - 10 hours ago
-
Funerals and protests follow Myanmar’s deadliest day | DW News - 11 hours ago
Pope Francis set for three-day visit to Iraq
Pope Francis is going to Iraq for a three-day visit, his first trip outside Italy since the pandemic began.
The pope will be welcomed by the prime minister when he arrives in Baghdad on Friday. He will then meet President Barham Salih, as well as religious leaders, and representatives of civil society at the presidential palace.
The next day, Francis will fly to the city of Najaf and meet Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Later, he will celebrate mass in Baghdad.
On Sunday, Pope Francis will travel to Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, where he will meet with religious and civil leaders of the autonomous region.
Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from the capital on security preparations ahead of his visit.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Pope #PopeFrancis #Iraq