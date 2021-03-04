Pope Francis set for three-day visit to Iraq

Pope Francis is going to Iraq for a three-day visit, his first trip outside Italy since the pandemic began.

The pope will be welcomed by the prime minister when he arrives in Baghdad on Friday. He will then meet President Barham Salih, as well as religious leaders, and representatives of civil society at the presidential palace.

The next day, Francis will fly to the city of Najaf and meet Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Later, he will celebrate mass in Baghdad.

On Sunday, Pope Francis will travel to Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, where he will meet with religious and civil leaders of the autonomous region.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from the capital on security preparations ahead of his visit.

