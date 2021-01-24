-
Kyrgyzstan’s health system struggles after longstanding turmoil - 7 hours ago
China rescues 11 miners after 14 days trapped underground - 7 hours ago
Indonesians seek return of artefacts stolen by Dutch - 7 hours ago
Hong Kong locks down amid surge in COVID-19 cases - 7 hours ago
Portuguese urged to go vote in Sunday’s presidential election, despite lockdown - 7 hours ago
Saudi Arabia & Iran’s cold war| Start Here - 9 hours ago
Russia protests: How scared is Putin of Navalny? | DW News - 9 hours ago
Denmark: Protesters with torches march against COVID restrictions in Copenhagen - 9 hours ago
Transformer! Nigerian builds full working car from scrap metal - 9 hours ago
Japanese washi makers produce paper for Olympic certificates ahead of 2021 Tokyo Games - 9 hours ago
Portuguese urged to go vote in Sunday’s presidential election, despite lockdown
Portuguese voters have been asked to venture out despite the country’s pandemic lockdown Sunday for a presidential election widely expected to see centre-right Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa win another term. Far-right candidate Andre Ventura could conceivably place second, likely far behind the incumbent.
