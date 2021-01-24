Portuguese urged to go vote in Sunday’s presidential election, despite lockdown

Portuguese voters have been asked to venture out despite the country’s pandemic lockdown Sunday for a presidential election widely expected to see centre-right Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa win another term. Far-right candidate Andre Ventura could conceivably place second, likely far behind the incumbent.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en