REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement ‘a good deal for the whole of Europe’, UK’s Johnson says - 2 hours ago
‘It is mostly what we were expecting’: EU, UK reach an agreement on Brexit - 2 hours ago
REPLAY: Brexit deal “fair, balanced and right”, EU’s von der Leyen says - 2 hours ago
REPLAY: EU’s Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, “clock no longer ticking” - 2 hours ago
UK parliament to vote on post-Brexit trade deal on Dec. 30 - 2 hours ago
Larry the Downing Street cat is so over waiting for Brexit | DW News - 4 hours ago
Orthodox priest sets two world powerlifting records in Russia - 4 hours ago
Post-Brexit deal: What will happen to British in Spain? - 4 hours ago
‘It’s our turn!’ French youths unite against anti-Semitism, racism - 4 hours ago
LIVE: Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova to hold her weekly briefing - 5 hours ago
Post-Brexit deal: What will happen to British in Spain?
Negotiators from the European Union and Britain worked through the night and into Christmas Eve to put the finishing touches on a trade deal that should avert a chaotic economic break between the two sides next week. But what will happen to #British living in the EU? A look at the situation in #Spain, with FRANCE 24’s Sarrah Morris. #Brexit
