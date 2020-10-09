-
Kyrgyzstan president ready to resign once new cabinet appointed - 15 mins ago
Azerbaijan-Armenia: More casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh’s main city - 25 mins ago
Who else wins from Sophie Petronin’s release? - 35 mins ago
Ready-to-wear, summer 2021: Catwalk shows return to Paris Fashion Week - 58 mins ago
Analysis: France’s last hostage, until the next one - 59 mins ago
Safe in Paris, Sophie Petronin to head for medical check - about 1 hour ago
Analysis: release of jihadists ‘big setback’ for French army in Sahel - about 1 hour ago
USA: Police scuffle with trans activists marching in support of Black Lives Matter in Manhattan - 2 hours ago
USA: America needs four more years of Trump – Pence at Arizona rally - 2 hours ago
President Macron welcomes former hostage Sophie Petronin near Paris
Emotional scenes as aid worker Sophie Pétronin, the last French hostage anywhere in the world, landed in France, where she was greeted by family members and President Emmanuel Macron.
