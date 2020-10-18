-
President of Seychelles: The politics behind paradise | Talk to Al Jazeera
Seychelles is an island archipelago in the Indian Ocean, at the eastern edge of the Somali Sea.
For many, it is a paradise on Earth.
With a presidential election due to take place later in October, President Danny Faure aims to keep his party, ruling since 1977, in power.
But the opposition seems stronger than ever before.
Is there something new Faure’s party can offer the more than 90,000 people of Seychelles?
The president of the Republic of Seychelles, Danny Faure, talks to Al Jazeera.
