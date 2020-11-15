-
Pro-Trump protesters rally in Washington, DC to contest Biden win
Thousands of US President Donald Trump supporters have gathered in Washington, DC on Saturday, in what is being billed as a “Million MAGA [Make America Great Again] March”.
One week after Joe Biden was declared US president-elect Trump and his supporters have refused to acknowledge the results of the election, saying they believe widespread fraud took place.
But that view has been contradicted by election officials who say they have yet to find any voting irregularities.
Al Jazeera’s Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan reports from the White House, in Washington, DC, the US.
