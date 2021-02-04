Prominent Lebanese Hezbollah critic found killed in his car

A prominent #Lebanese publisher and vocal critic of the Shiite militant #Hezbollah group was found dead in his car Thursday morning from multiple gunshots at close range, security and forensic officials said. FRANCE 24’s Charbel Abboud tells us more.

