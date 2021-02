Prominent Lebanese Hezbollah critic Lokman Slim shot dead

A prominent Lebanese activist and intellectual known for his opposition to the Shiite movement #Hezbollah was found shot dead in his car in the country’s south on Thursday, a security official said. #LokmanSlim, 58, had long been a leading secular voice in the Shiite community and was routinely criticised, and often threatened, over his anti-Hezbollah stance.

