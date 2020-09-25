Share
Prosecutors open terror inquiry into Paris knife attack

5 hours ago

#France’s anti-terror prosecutors office said Friday that they had opened an #inquiry into the knife #attack near the former offices of satirical weekly #Charlie Hebdo in Paris, which left two people seriously injured. FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman tells us more.

