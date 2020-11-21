Protesters vandalise Sao Paulo Carrefour store after Black man killed by chain”s security guards

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters vandalised a Carrefour supermarket in Sao Paulo on Friday, one day after security guards at one of the chain’s stores in Porto Alegre were involved in the fatal beating of a Black man.

People could be seen pelting the supermarket’s facade with stones, throwing goods from the shelves, and starting fires that were later put out by staff.

Earlier in the day demonstrators marched peacefully through the streets to condemn the incident in Porto Alegre and the structural racism they believed contributed to it.

“Police violence has a colour in this country, racism is structural and needs to be fought and defeated,” explained Paula, a demonstrator.

The French chain’s Brazilian unit has already announced that it was severing ties with the security firm that employed the two guards, who were seen beating 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas to death in footage that sparked outrage when it went viral on social media.

One of the security guards involved in the fatal incident was reportedly an off-duty military police officer.

