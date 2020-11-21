-
Haiti: Police officers burn govt cars in protest over pay in Port-au-Prince - 29 mins ago
-
Our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War review! – BBC The Social - 29 mins ago
-
USA: Trump campaign makes legal objections as Milwaukee County starts recount - 31 mins ago
-
Uganda’s Bobi Wine released, 37 dead in protests over his arrest - 31 mins ago
-
Argentina: Nurses rally for better wages amid pandemic in Buenos Aires - 35 mins ago
-
Protesters vandalise Sao Paulo Carrefour store after Black man killed by chain”s security guards - 47 mins ago
-
Brazil: Protesters rally outside Carrefour store where Black man was killed by security guards - 51 mins ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis set to dominate Saudi-hosted G20 summit - 54 mins ago
-
USA: Suspect still at large after 8 injured in shopping centre shooting near Milwaukee - 57 mins ago
-
USA: Mural celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg graces Manhattan building - about 1 hour ago
Protesters vandalise Sao Paulo Carrefour store after Black man killed by chain”s security guards
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters vandalised a Carrefour supermarket in Sao Paulo on Friday, one day after security guards at one of the chain’s stores in Porto Alegre were involved in the fatal beating of a Black man.
People could be seen pelting the supermarket’s facade with stones, throwing goods from the shelves, and starting fires that were later put out by staff.
Earlier in the day demonstrators marched peacefully through the streets to condemn the incident in Porto Alegre and the structural racism they believed contributed to it.
“Police violence has a colour in this country, racism is structural and needs to be fought and defeated,” explained Paula, a demonstrator.
The French chain’s Brazilian unit has already announced that it was severing ties with the security firm that employed the two guards, who were seen beating 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas to death in footage that sparked outrage when it went viral on social media.
One of the security guards involved in the fatal incident was reportedly an off-duty military police officer.
Video ID: 20201121-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201121-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly