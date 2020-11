Protests turn violent after Donald Trump supporters descend on Washington in election protest

Thousands turned out to back the outgoing US President’s baseless fraud claims, before nighttime clashes with counter-demonstrators sparked fistfights, at least one stabbing and at least 20 arrests.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/14/donald-trump-supporters-descend-on-washington-call-for-four-more-years

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#WebDigitalStories