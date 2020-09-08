-
France Covid-19 screening: Test which returns results in 20 minutes to be rolled out - 28 mins ago
-
How do you like your Greg in the morning? | BBC - 29 mins ago
-
Lebanon in crisis: What can Macron do? - about 1 hour ago
-
PSG’s Mbappé to miss France-Croatia match after testing positive for Covid-19 - about 1 hour ago
-
TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech - about 1 hour ago
-
Brexit talks resume: “We must make progress this week” (UK chief negotiator) - about 1 hour ago
-
India and China trade blame over border shots | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Assange extradition hearing: WikiLeaks founder’s legal fight to avoid US trial resumes - 2 hours ago
-
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock gives updates on the latest COVID-19 information | LIVE - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Italian PM Conte speaks to press at military hospital in Lebanon (ORIGINAL) - 2 hours ago
PSG’s Mbappé to miss France-Croatia match after testing positive for Covid-19
Kylian Mbappé has been ruled out of France’s Nations League game against World Cup runners-up Croatia on September 8 after testing positive for Covid-19, national team management said on September 7.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en