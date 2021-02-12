Qatar: My team achieved something historic – Coach Flick as Bayern are crowned club world champions

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hansi Flick said his Bayern team has made history after they collected their sixth title by winning the FIFA 2020 Club World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.

“Congratulations to my team. They have achieved something historic – six titles in one season. Only a few teams have been able to achieve that so far. I think only Barcelona, so even for the successful Bayern Munich it is undoubtedly the best season they have played,” Bayern’s boss told the press in the post-match conference in Al Rayyan.

Bayern faced Mexican side Tigres at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, winning 1-0 courtesy of a Benjamin Pavard goal. This means that since taking over as head coach in November 2019, Flick has as many trophies as losses.

Tigres coach Ricardo Ferretti admitted Bayern were a better side, but didn’t agree with the referee’s backtrack in allowing allow the winning goal. “We can battle or cry but it won’t change anything. Today there was a goal that isn’t valid but it was the one in the end that determined that they are the ones that won the title,” Ferreti said in his post-match interview.

Flick also commented on Thomas Muller’s return to Germany following his diagnosis with COVID-19, “He is a little bit tired but that’s quite normal if you get such a diagnosis and quite a few things go through your head. But otherwise, I think he was all right. Now we must see how we ensure that he returns as quickly as possible. Of course, experts behind the scenes are already planning that.”

Bayern have won this season the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, German Cup, UEFA Super Cup, German Super Cup and are now world champions.

