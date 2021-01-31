Race to save the northern white rhino boosted as two more embryos produced

A breakthrough in conservation efforts is raising hopes the northern white rhinoceros made be saved from extinction.

Two more embryos have been successfully created, bringing the total number to five.

But there many challenges remain before a calf is born.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#NorthernWhiteRhinos #WhiteRhinos #NajinAndFatu