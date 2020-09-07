Ramaphosa introduces set of new bills against gender-based violence

In tonight’s edition: Battling South Africa’s “Second Pandemic”, President Ramaphosa steps up the fight against gender-based violence, announcing what he calls the country’s most far-reaching legislative overhaul against femicide. Record downpours in Senegal kill at least six and leave thousands homeless. The government says it has launched an emergency plan to help those in need. And we tell you more about a shepherd turned musician from Lesotho whose tunes have captivated audiences from Africa to Europe.

