-
Still confused by the coronavirus? | Start Here - 11 hours ago
-
Rapper sings in Mayan language to raise COVID awareness in Mexican community - 11 hours ago
-
Belgium: Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya urges for support from EU countries - 12 hours ago
-
France-Canada: The quest for recognition of the hidden children of the French colonies - 12 hours ago
-
Taj Mahal reopens as India’s coronavirus cases soar - 12 hours ago
-
LIVE: Lavrov and Mongolian FM hold press conference in Moscow (ENGLISH) - 12 hours ago
-
LIVE: 64th IAEA General Conference begins in Vienna: plenary session - 12 hours ago
-
UN marks 75 years with virtual meeting as pandemic keeps world leaders at home - 13 hours ago
-
New EU Migration Pact requires member states to take more migrants from frontline nations - 13 hours ago
-
LIVE: Joint press statement by Sassoli and Tikhanovskaya following meeting in Brussels (ORIGINAL) - 13 hours ago
Rapper sings in Mayan language to raise COVID awareness in Mexican community
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Carlos Martin Cen Valle looks like your typical rapper. Loose clothes, large-cap on top of his head, and a big chain around his neck. But the 19-year-old sings in Mayan with a purpose: promoting COVID-19 safety measures in his community. He was seen rapping in Tahdziu Yucatan on Sunday.
Valle wants his town to reinforce its preventive measures in his neighbourhood. He wrote a song in his native Mayan language so that his neighbours and other Mayan speakers of the world stay aware of COVID-19 risks.
“Sometimes in the hospital, there is a sign in the Mayan language, but people of legal age cannot understand it because they cannot read. With my music, both a child and a grandfather, when listening to this song, can understand what I want to convey to them so that they can get the message and take care of themselves,” he explained.
For six years, the 19 years old rapper has been composing songs that speak of his traditions, his culture, and the day-to-day life of his community.
Carlos has also promoted the sending of donations that allow him to buy some basic pantries and bring support to families in need, especially because with the pandemic many have been unemployed.
“I am redistributing everything I can get to my community. Sometimes we give bread, sometimes we give a little pig, or we give pantry items,” he revealed.
Tahdziu is from one of the poorest municipalities in Yucatan, in southeastern Mexico. More than fifty percent of its population is Mayan-speaking.
Video ID: 20200921-013
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200921-013
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly