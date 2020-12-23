-
Rare pink dolphins return to Hong Kong amid lockdown
Above water, Hong Kong’s busy waterways have quietened, but below the surface it is a different story.
Coronavirus travel restrictions have led to increased sightings of the territory’s pink dolphins.
And it has given scientists a unique opportunity to research the rare species that is facing extinction.
Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports from Hong Kong.
