Share
0 0 0 0

Rare pink dolphins return to Hong Kong amid lockdown

47 mins ago

Above water, Hong Kong’s busy waterways have quietened, but below the surface it is a different story.
Coronavirus travel restrictions have led to increased sightings of the territory’s pink dolphins.
And it has given scientists a unique opportunity to research the rare species that is facing extinction.
Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports from Hong Kong.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Dolphins #HongKong

Leave a Comment