Record US gun sales: 17 million firearms bought in 2020

Strict security measures are in place across the United States ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

Road closures in parts of Washington, DC, have already begun, including major bridges and some metro stations.

Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from the neighbouring state of Virginia, where residents have been on edge since the storming of the US Capitol.

