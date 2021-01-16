-
Chile: Thousands evacuated due to forest fires in Valparaiso - 5 hours ago
-
Honduras/Guatemala: Thousands of migrants break police cordon, crossing into Guatemala - 5 hours ago
-
Ugandan President Museveni wins sixth term as vote rigging alleged - 5 hours ago
-
Uganda’s Museveni declared winner of presidential election - 5 hours ago
-
Record US gun sales: 17 million firearms bought in 2020 - 7 hours ago
-
US health secretary Alex Azar tells Trump he is resigning - 7 hours ago
-
Germany: Refugee reception facility to be converted into jail for COVID quarantine-breakers - 7 hours ago
-
Brazil’s air force transports emergency oxygen supplies to Manaus - 7 hours ago
-
Things You Wouldn’t Hear On A Cooking Show | Mock The Week – BBC - 7 hours ago
-
Armin Laschet elected head of Merkel’s CDU party | DW News - 7 hours ago
Record US gun sales: 17 million firearms bought in 2020
Strict security measures are in place across the United States ahead of Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.
Road closures in parts of Washington, DC, have already begun, including major bridges and some metro stations.
Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel-Hamid reports from the neighbouring state of Virginia, where residents have been on edge since the storming of the US Capitol.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #UnitedStates #Inauguration