Trump pardons ex-campaign chief Manafort, associate Roger Stone - about 1 hour ago
Despite COVID ban on UK travel ending, truck drivers still stuck - about 1 hour ago
Brexit: Concerns over economic fallout in the Netherlands - about 1 hour ago
Meet the tour guide who is bringing Berlin to locked down travellers - about 1 hour ago
Red cross sees surge in volunteers globally due to pandemic, but drop in Belgium - 2 hours ago
Explainer: How the new Covid-19 vaccines work - 2 hours ago
On the brink of a Brexit deal 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
Belgium fruit producers fear Brexit impact - 3 hours ago
Mexico: Funeral industry adapts to pandemic, as deaths spike anew - 3 hours ago
Taiwan: Protests as legislature to decide on US pork imports - 4 hours ago
Red cross sees surge in volunteers globally due to pandemic, but drop in Belgium
There has been a massive surge in Red Cross volunteer numbers worldwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Belgium the amount has dropped.
