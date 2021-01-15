Remembering the Arab Spring: Tunisia

We look at the Arab Spring through the eyes of some of the people who lived through it. In episode 1 of this special series, @MathlouthiEmel (Emel Mathlouthi) remembers the uprising in Tunisia, 10 years after it forced Ben Ali from power.

