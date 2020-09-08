Share
Remote towns evacuated as California wildfire grows

about 1 hour ago

Wildfires in California have burned more than 800,000 hectares this year.
This is a new record for the US state, which continues to battle with extremely high temperatures and dozens of fires.

Al Jazeera’s Barbara Angopa reports.

