Remote towns evacuated as California wildfire grows

Wildfires in California have burned more than 800,000 hectares this year.

This is a new record for the US state, which continues to battle with extremely high temperatures and dozens of fires.

Al Jazeera’s Barbara Angopa reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#CaliforniaFire #BobcatFire #AljazeeraEnglish