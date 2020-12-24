REPLAY: Brexit deal “fair, balanced and right”, EU’s von der Leyen says

The trade deal clinched by Britain and the European Union on Thursday is “fair, balanced and right” and worth fighting for, the bloc’s chief executive said. “I believe, also, that this agreement is in the United Kingdom’s interest. It will set solid foundations for a new start with a long-term friend. And it means that we can finally put #Brexit behind us, and Europe is continuing to move forward.” #Leyen #REPLAY

