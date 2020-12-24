-
REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement ‘a good deal for the whole of Europe’, UK’s Johnson says - 8 hours ago
‘It is mostly what we were expecting’: EU, UK reach an agreement on Brexit - 8 hours ago
REPLAY: EU’s Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, “clock no longer ticking” - 8 hours ago
UK parliament to vote on post-Brexit trade deal on Dec. 30 - 8 hours ago
Larry the Downing Street cat is so over waiting for Brexit | DW News - 10 hours ago
Orthodox priest sets two world powerlifting records in Russia - 10 hours ago
Post-Brexit deal: What will happen to British in Spain? - 10 hours ago
‘It’s our turn!’ French youths unite against anti-Semitism, racism - 10 hours ago
LIVE: Russian MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova to hold her weekly briefing - 11 hours ago
REPLAY: Brexit deal “fair, balanced and right”, EU’s von der Leyen says
The trade deal clinched by Britain and the European Union on Thursday is “fair, balanced and right” and worth fighting for, the bloc’s chief executive said. “I believe, also, that this agreement is in the United Kingdom’s interest. It will set solid foundations for a new start with a long-term friend. And it means that we can finally put #Brexit behind us, and Europe is continuing to move forward.” #Leyen #REPLAY
