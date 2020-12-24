REPLAY: EU’s Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, “clock no longer ticking”

European Union #Brexit negotiator Michel #Barnier said on Thursday that the trade deal agreed with Britain was a relief because it was clinched just a week before the end-year deadline. “The clock is no longer ticking,” he told a news conference. “Today is a day of relief. But tainted by some sadness, as we compare what came before with what lies ahead.” #REPLAY

