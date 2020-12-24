REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement ‘a good deal for the whole of Europe’, UK’s Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris #Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union was not “cake-ist” but what the country needed, referring back to the bloc’s accusations that Britain wanted to have its cake and eat it with an agreement. Defending his trade deal, which will be dissected line by line by many Brexit supporters, Johnson said on one of the trickiest issues of the so-called level playing field fair competition guarantees that both sides could introduce tariffs if the either undercuts the other. #Brexit #REPLAY

