-
Assange extradition hearing resumes | DW News - 21 mins ago
-
Covid-19: Madrid imposes new restrictions while schools reopen - 47 mins ago
-
Typhoon topples trees, knocks out power in South Korea - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Santa Monica beach packed with visitors as heatwave hits California - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds weekly presser in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Reports: Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova abducted by masked men | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
A preview of Hans Zimmer’s thrilling new musical score | Planet Earth: A Celebration – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
UK: Assange supporters get their petition delivery rejected at Downing Street - 2 hours ago
-
Montenegro protesters decry opposition’s use of Serbian symbols - 2 hours ago
-
USA: Protests over killing of Daniel Prude continue in Rochester - 2 hours ago
Reports: Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova abducted by masked men | DW News
Unidentified men in black wearing masks reportedly grabbed Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova off the street on Monday, driving her away in a minibus. Kolesnikova was a campaign partner of opposition candidate Svietlana Tsikhanouskaya who claimed victory against President Alexander Lukashenko in the August 9 elections. The result of the election is disputed.
Witnesses say Kolesnikova was seized in central Minsk and bundled into a bus labelled “Communications.” Her phone was also apparently switched off.
Local journalist Hanna Liubakova wrote on Twitter that her Coordination Council colleague Anton Radniankou could also not be reached.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Belarus #Minsk #MariaKolesnikova