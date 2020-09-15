Reports: Germany to take in 1,500 Migrants from overcrowded Greek refugee camps | DW News

The situation on the Greek island of Lesbos is tense, as migrants and refugees remain stranded. Athens is trying to calm the situation, but things have long since gotten out of control. After the devastating fires in Moria, Brussels and Athens had announced that a new camp would be built on the island. No one on Lesbos wants that to happen. But that seems not to interest Western European governments very much. Almost none want to take in migrants and refugees, amid their fear that refugees on other Greek islands could resort to burning down camps in a bid to finally go to another country where they may have a future.

Now according to reports the German government is to take in around 1,500 migrants from the Greek islands.

